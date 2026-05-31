Nisarga Adhikary alleges CBSE Class 12 OSM master password risk India May 31, 2026

Nisarga Adhikary, a 19-year-old ethical hacker, claimed to have found serious security gaps in CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal for Class 12 exams, like a "master password" that could let anyone change marks.

After reporting the issue to CERT-In in February and saying the flaws were not fully fixed, he posted a cheeky Honey Singh meme on May 31 when CBSE said the identified vulnerabilities had been contained.

The board first brushed off his claims as "only a testing site with sample data," but later thanked ethical hackers for flagging the risks.