Nisarga Adhikary alleges CBSE Class 12 OSM master password risk
Nisarga Adhikary, a 19-year-old ethical hacker, claimed to have found serious security gaps in CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal for Class 12 exams, like a "master password" that could let anyone change marks.
After reporting the issue to CERT-In in February and saying the flaws were not fully fixed, he posted a cheeky Honey Singh meme on May 31 when CBSE said the identified vulnerabilities had been contained.
The board first brushed off his claims as "only a testing site with sample data," but later thanked ethical hackers for flagging the risks.
CBSE denied vendor favoritism amid complaints
CBSE's OSM system has been under fire this year, with students complaining about blurry scans and mismatched answer sheets.
One student even got the wrong sheet during re-evaluation, which CBSE had to fix.
There were also allegations of favoritism in choosing the OSM vendor, though CBSE denied this and defended how the system was run.