NIT Kurukshetra student suicide sparks protests, students demand CBI probe
A second-year B.Tech student at NIT Kurukshetra died by suicide in her hostel room, leading to overnight protests on campus.
Students are demanding accountability from the administration and a CBI investigation, especially as this is the fourth student suicide at the institute in just two months.
In response, campus authorities closed the main gate and restricted media access.
NIT Kurukshetra students allege cover up
The student's body was reportedly left unnoticed for hours after a lab session.
Protesters say past committees set up after similar tragedies haven't brought real change, and accuse the administration of trying to hush things up by sending students home under the guise of holidays.
With several recent suicides, including one just last week, students say they want justice for their peer and real action to make campus safer.