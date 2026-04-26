NIT-Kurukshetra suspends joint registrar after 4 student suicides since February

Government sends Vineet Joshi to NIT-Kurukshetra

In response, the government sent Vineet Joshi from Higher Education to check in with students and staff and review campus safety measures.

The institute temporarily closed earlier and asked some students to return by May 9.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Human Rights Commission wants a full report on what happened.

Plus, a central team is now investigating how the institute is run after the director's powers were revoked, all in hopes of making things safer for everyone at NIT-Kurukshetra.