NIT-Kurukshetra suspends joint registrar after 4 student suicides since February
NIT-Kurukshetra has suspended its Joint Registrar, Gyana Ranjan Samantaray, as the campus faces tough questions after four student suicides since February, three just this April.
The move was announced without much detail, but it comes at a time when students and staff are worried about safety and mental health on campus.
Government sends Vineet Joshi to NIT-Kurukshetra
In response, the government sent Vineet Joshi from Higher Education to check in with students and staff and review campus safety measures.
The institute temporarily closed earlier and asked some students to return by May 9.
Meanwhile, the Haryana Human Rights Commission wants a full report on what happened.
Plus, a central team is now investigating how the institute is run after the director's powers were revoked, all in hopes of making things safer for everyone at NIT-Kurukshetra.