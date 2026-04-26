Niti Aayog appoints Ashok Lahiri vice chairman and 4 experts
India
Niti Aayog, India's top policy think tank, just got its biggest update since 2015.
Ashok Lahiri is now vice chairman, joined by four fresh faces: M Srinivas (health), Abhay Karandikar (science and technology), K V Raju (agriculture), and Gobardhan Das (immunology).
The idea is to bring in new expertise to tackle health, science, technology, and rural issues.
PM Modi praises Aayog's 2047 aims
With this team, Niti Aayog aims to shape policies that improve life across India, especially with an eye on 2047.
PM Modi gave the group a shout-out for driving innovation and teamwork between states.
This big change follows the exit of BVR Subrahmanyam last month.