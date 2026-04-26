Niti Aayog appoints Ashok Lahiri vice chairman and 4 experts India Apr 26, 2026

Niti Aayog, India's top policy think tank, just got its biggest update since 2015.

Ashok Lahiri is now vice chairman, joined by four fresh faces: M Srinivas (health), Abhay Karandikar (science and technology), K V Raju (agriculture), and Gobardhan Das (immunology).

The idea is to bring in new expertise to tackle health, science, technology, and rural issues.