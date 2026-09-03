Nitin Gadkari announces India points based driving license system
Big update for drivers: India is rolling out a points-based system for driver's licenses to encourage safer roads and cut down on repeat traffic violations.
Announced by Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, the new rules mean you'll lose points for each traffic offense.
If you hit the limit, your license could be suspended or even canceled.
Government training centers and safety standards
Safe drivers might score perks like insurance benefits if they keep a clean record.
The government's also setting up 1,600 driver training centers (with more than 130 already running or being built) to help more people learn proper driving skills.
Plus, new safety rules for busses, with the bus body code revised from September 1, 2025, and AIS 228 standards for retrofitting emission-control devices on pre-BS-VI heavy vehicles are coming.