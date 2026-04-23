Niva Bupa survey: young Indians lapse policies within 3 years
India
More than half of young Indians (aged 24 to 34) let their health insurance lapse within just three years, says a new Niva Bupa survey.
Even though premiums went up by 9.1% in FY25 to ₹1.2 lakh crore, the number of people actually covered barely budged, growing just 1.4% to reach 58 crore.
It seems many are buying policies for short-term reasons, not really thinking about long-term protection.
Young Indians: 46% cite affordability
Affordability is the biggest reason: 46% say keeping up with payments is tough, especially when juggling loans (with two-thirds having some kind of debt).
Most who drop their policies don't switch to another insurer; they just leave health insurance altogether.