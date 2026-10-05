Nizamabad tea stall owner attempts self-immolation outside police station
India
A 55-year-old tea stall owner in Nizamabad, Telangana, tried to set himself on fire outside a police station on Monday morning.
The incident was linked to threats he faced after a dispute with a grocer and pressure from some local reporters.
Now, people in the area are protesting and calling for action against the sub-inspector who had earlier asked him to pay the fine in court.
Stopped buying cigarettes sparked alleged threats
The trouble started when the tea seller stopped buying cigarettes from a grocery store, leading to alleged threats and intimidation, reportedly with some reporters involved.
Police say they followed standard rules when booking him for late-night business hours.
Thankfully, bystanders and police acted fast to save him, and he was taken to a hospital.