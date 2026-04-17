NLU-Trichy students protest Vice Chancellor V Nagaraj's shorts remarks
India
Students at NLU-Trichy are protesting after Vice Chancellor V Nagaraj told female students not to wear shorts, saying it "invites sexual harassment" and distracts others.
He called it "fatherly advice," but many students see it as moral policing and are pushing back.
Nagaraj defends stance, refuses apology
Nagaraj has defended his stance, saying presentable dress may be one factor and emphasizing the school's reputation.
He's refused to apologize, saying he only answers to higher authorities.
This isn't the first time, back in 2016 at NLSIU Bengaluru, he made similar remarks about women's clothing, which also sparked criticism among students.