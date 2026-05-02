NMC advisory tells colleges to deny student leave before NEET-UG
Right before the NEET-UG exam on May 3, the National Medical Commission (NMC) told medical colleges not to grant students any leave on May 2 and 3, except in exceptional circumstances with due justification.
The idea was to prevent malpractice and keep the exam fair, but this move has drawn criticism from FAIMA and the wider medical fraternity.
FAIMA demands NMC withdraw advisory, apologize
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called the advisory "insensitive" and said it unfairly suggests students might cheat.
They are asking NMC to withdraw the directive and apologize, pointing out that keeping exams fair should be handled by proper administration, not by restricting students' freedom.
FAIMA also wants an assurance from NMC that such advisories will not happen again.