NMC advisory tells colleges to deny student leave before NEET-UG

FAIMA demands NMC withdraw advisory, apologize

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called the advisory "insensitive" and said it unfairly suggests students might cheat.

They are asking NMC to withdraw the directive and apologize, pointing out that keeping exams fair should be handled by proper administration, not by restricting students' freedom.

FAIMA also wants an assurance from NMC that such advisories will not happen again.