No, all Indians don't need tax clearance to travel abroad
What's the story
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) have dismissed a viral claim that all Indians must obtain an Income-tax Clearance Certificate (ITCC) before traveling abroad. The CBDT clarified that Section 230(1A), introduced in 2003, remains unchanged. An ITCC is necessary only for serious financial irregularities or if there are outstanding tax arrears over ₹10 lakh not stayed by any authority.
Public response
Content creator defended his video
Sarthak Ahuja, the content creator behind the misleading video, defended his content. He claimed that his video explained eligibility and directed viewers to Form 157 in the new rules. However, many of his followers criticized him for being misleading and clickbaity. One follower said they panicked due to the video as they were leaving for a trip soon, but later understood it didn't apply to them.
Misleading content
'Click bait opening statement'
Another follower pointed out that Ahuja's opening statement was misleading, implying that everyone leaving India needed to meet the Income Tax Officer (ITO). They wrote, "Your opening statement was a click bait... Your video in many ways meant that anyone trying to go abroad has to meet the IT officer." Despite these criticisms, Ahuja stood by his content and accused authorities of misinterpreting his message.