No cash on highways: NHAI to accept only FASTag, UPI

What does this mean for drivers?

This is a big deal for drivers who use national highways or take road trips on them—reduced need to dig for change and shorter waits at toll plazas.

Digital payments should mean quicker trips and less hassle at over 1,150 plazas across the country.

If you haven't set up FASTag or UPI yet, now's the time to get ready so your future highway travels stay smooth and stress-free.