No casualties as Nashik hit by 4.3 and 3.3 quakes
Nashik district in Maharashtra was shaken by a magnitude 4.3 earthquake late Saturday night, followed by a magnitude 3.3 tremor early Sunday morning.
The epicenter was near the Hatgad mountain range, and while the quakes startled many people out of their homes, no casualties were reported.
Panic in Nashik amid minor damage
Tremors were felt across Nashik city and nearby talukas such as Surgana, Kalwan, and Dindori, causing some panic as residents rushed outside for safety.
Houses developed cracks at Bhadar and Nanashi, but overall damage was minor.
Officials confirm Nashik dams safe
District officials checked local dams and confirmed they are safe.
Collector Ayush Prasad asked everyone to stay calm and not spread rumors, reminding folks to stay alert during such events.
Notably, Nashik has seen several small quakes lately, so being prepared is a good idea.