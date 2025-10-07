'No dirty-business happening': Aviation minister on Air India crash probe 

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has said that there is "no manipulation or dirty business" happening in the investigation into the Air India plane crash that killed 260 people on June 12. The clarification comes after the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) called for a judicial inquiry into the crash of Air India Flight AI 171 last month. The pilots' body had accused the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of compromising the investigation's integrity.

Accusations detailed 'Leaked protected CVR information' In a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, dated September 22, FIP alleged that AAIB's actions "moved beyond mere procedural irregularity into the realm of manifest bias and unlawful action." The FIP also accused the AAIB of leaking protected cockpit voice recorder (CVR) information. They claim the leaked details have allegedly led to a "character assassination" of Captain Sabharwal, a decorated pilot with over 15,000 hours of safe flying experience.

Judicial inquiry FIP calls for court of inquiry The FIP stressed that under Rule 3 of the 2017 Rules, "The sole objective of the investigation shall be prevention of accidents and incidents and not to apportion blame or liability.' The AAIB's actions are in direct contravention of this mandate." The conduct, the FIP says, also "contravenes the spirit and letter of ICAO Annex 13, which obligates member states to conduct independent and impartial investigations. A flawed domestic probe compromises India's standing in the global aviation community."

AAIB What AAIB report said On July 12, the AAIB issued its preliminary report, which attributed the crash to "fuel cutoff switches" being switched from "run" to "cutoff," suggesting a pilot error. "The aircraft achieved the maximum recorded airspeed of 180 Knots IAS at about 08:08:42 UTC, and immediately thereafter, the Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another with a time gap of 01 sec," the preliminary report stated.