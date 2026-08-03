Delhi Police won't file case against girl abusing PM Modi
What's the story
The Delhi Police have decided not to file a case against a 15-year-old girl who allegedly abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a viral video. The video was filmed during a protest organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar over competitive examination paper leaks. The girl had earlier apologized for her remarks, saying she was "influenced" by others at the protest and calling it her "first and last mistake."
Case transfer
Zero FIR was registered in Noida
A Zero FIR was first registered at Noida's Expressway police station on July 30 after a complaint by a Ghaziabad resident.
The case was booked under Sections 352, 353(1), and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita before being transferred to Delhi Police.
The transfer was made as the alleged offense occurred in Delhi's jurisdiction.
Investigation update
Delhi Police to take no action against minor
Delhi Police had said they would examine the contents of the Zero FIR before deciding on further action.
However, sources confirmed to The Times of India that no case will be filed against the girl in the future.
Separately, Delhi Police also registered an FIR at its Special Cell Police Station over the circulation of the viral content and issued notices to social media platform X for removal of the clip.
PM's response
PM Modi reacts to controversy
Prime Minister Modi reacted to the controversy in a late-night video message. He expressed sadness over being subjected to "filthy abuses" during the protest and requested people to forgive these "misguided children."
The girl had earlier said she was "extremely embarrassed and ashamed" over her actions and appealed for forgiveness from the country.