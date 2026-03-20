No flights allowed over these 9 West Asian countries
India's aviation regulator (DGCA) has told airlines to stop flying over nine West Asian countries (including Iran, Iraq, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates) because of missile and defense risks.
This comes as tensions heat up between the US Israel, and Iran.
Operations over Oman and Saudi Arabia
Operations over Oman and Saudi Arabia are allowed only above FL320 (32,000 feet) in specified areas and are subject to conditions;
the 'no operations below FL320' restriction applies only to parts of Saudi and Oman airspace located south of designated compulsory reporting points.
Airlines have to plan safer routes and be ready for sudden changes.
These restrictions stay until March 28, 2026.
Over 170 flights canceled in India
Airlines like Air India are rerouting long-haul flights, which means longer journeys or cancelations (over 170 flights have been canceled in India).
Major India-Gulf and Europe routes are hit hard, so expect delays if you're traveling soon.
The advisory followed military strikes on Iranian territory and announced retaliatory measures that created a high-risk environment for civil aviation.