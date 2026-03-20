No flights allowed over these 9 West Asian countries

Operations over Oman and Saudi Arabia

Operations over Oman and Saudi Arabia are allowed only above FL320 (32,000 feet) in specified areas and are subject to conditions;

the 'no operations below FL320' restriction applies only to parts of Saudi and Oman airspace located south of designated compulsory reporting points.

Airlines have to plan safer routes and be ready for sudden changes.

These restrictions stay until March 28, 2026.