No fuel shortage, but panic buying leads to long queues
India
Hyderabad saw massive queues at fuel stations after rumors of a shortage spread late Monday.
By Tuesday morning, areas like Lakdikapul and Secunderabad saw surging queues; at several locations queues stretched over a kilometer, with social media amplifying the panic through videos of crowded pumps and "no stock" signs.
Attendants capped CNG refills at ₹500 per vehicle
Despite appearances, there's no real shortage, just panic buying and changes in supply routines.
At a Go Gas outlet, attendants capped CNG refills at ₹500 per vehicle to ration supply, and the move added to the sense of scarcity among drivers already waiting in long queues.
LPG-powered autorickshaw drivers were hit especially hard, facing six-hour waits.
One station operator said sales jumped fivefold overnight.