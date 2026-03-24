No fuel shortage, but panic buying leads to long queues

Attendants capped CNG refills at ₹500 per vehicle

Despite appearances, there's no real shortage, just panic buying and changes in supply routines.

At a Go Gas outlet, attendants capped CNG refills at ₹500 per vehicle to ration supply, and the move added to the sense of scarcity among drivers already waiting in long queues.

LPG-powered autorickshaw drivers were hit especially hard, facing six-hour waits.

One station operator said sales jumped fivefold overnight.