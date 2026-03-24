No garbage collection in Bengaluru for 3 days

Contractors are on strike over new rules

At the heart of it all is a new policy: BSWML wants contractors to make sure trash is sorted before it gets picked up.

But the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) Garbage Contractors's Association says that job belongs to those who create the waste, not collectors, and warned this could amount to a violation of the Manual Scavengers Act.

With both sides digging in, authorities have registered 35 FIRs against garbage contractors, and marshals have lodged complaints under the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), the city's trash troubles might stick around unless there's a quick compromise.