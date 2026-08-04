No Indian government role in Hasina's planned press conference: MEA 

Bangladesh has expressed concerns over the planned media event, fearing it could strain recently improved bilateral relations.

The matter was discussed between Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir and India's new High Commissioner to Dhaka Dinesh Trivedi on Monday.

The event is scheduled for August 5 at the Foreign Correspondents's Club of South Asia in New Delhi.

The 78-year-old is due to make her first public ⁠appearance by video link.