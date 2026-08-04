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Home / News / India News / No Indian government role in Hasina's planned press conference: MEA 
No Indian government role in Hasina's planned press conference: MEA 
The event is scheduled for August 5

No Indian government role in Hasina's planned press conference: MEA 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 04, 2026
05:46 pm
What's the story

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that the Indian government is not involved in a media event featuring former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The interaction you refer to is being organized by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum."

Diplomatic tensions

Bangladesh concerned over Hasina's media event

Bangladesh has expressed concerns over the planned media event, fearing it could strain recently improved bilateral relations.

The matter was discussed between Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir and India's new High Commissioner to Dhaka Dinesh Trivedi on Monday.

The event is scheduled for August 5 at the Foreign Correspondents's Club of South Asia in New Delhi.

The 78-year-old is due to make her first public ⁠appearance by video link.

Dhaka

Bangladesh seeks India's stance

Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam on Monday said Dhaka expects India to clarify its position on Hasina's virtual appearance while emphasizing that Dhaka wants to maintain a forward-looking relationship with its neighbor.

"We are moving forward with India with a forward-looking approach. We don't want it to be damaged, and I firmly believe that India doesn't want it either. So, India has to be clear whether it is supporting it or not," Shama told reporters.

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Media

Do not publicize statements: Bangladesh media warned 

Bangladesh has warned the country's media not to publicize the ‌statements of Hasina.

Information Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman warned Bangladeshi media that publicizing Hasina's speech would violate a December 2024 order by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal.

The order prohibits media outlets and social media platforms from publishing or broadcasting Hasina's speeches, statements, interviews, and audio/video messages.

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