No Indian government role in Hasina's planned press conference: MEA
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that the Indian government is not involved in a media event featuring former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The interaction you refer to is being organized by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum."
Diplomatic tensions
Bangladesh concerned over Hasina's media event
Bangladesh has expressed concerns over the planned media event, fearing it could strain recently improved bilateral relations.
The matter was discussed between Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir and India's new High Commissioner to Dhaka Dinesh Trivedi on Monday.
The event is scheduled for August 5 at the Foreign Correspondents's Club of South Asia in New Delhi.
The 78-year-old is due to make her first public appearance by video link.
Dhaka
Bangladesh seeks India's stance
Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam on Monday said Dhaka expects India to clarify its position on Hasina's virtual appearance while emphasizing that Dhaka wants to maintain a forward-looking relationship with its neighbor.
"We are moving forward with India with a forward-looking approach. We don't want it to be damaged, and I firmly believe that India doesn't want it either. So, India has to be clear whether it is supporting it or not," Shama told reporters.
Media
Do not publicize statements: Bangladesh media warned
Bangladesh has warned the country's media not to publicize the statements of Hasina.
Information Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman warned Bangladeshi media that publicizing Hasina's speech would violate a December 2024 order by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal.
The order prohibits media outlets and social media platforms from publishing or broadcasting Hasina's speeches, statements, interviews, and audio/video messages.