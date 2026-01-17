'No internet...situation normalizing': Indians returning from Iran thank government

The first two commercial flights carrying Indian nationals from Iran landed in Delhi late on January 16. The flights were regular and not part of any evacuation effort, despite violent protests against the Khamenei regime in Iran. The Indian government had earlier advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country due to the unrest.

Air travel disruption Iranian airspace closure affects Indian flights On January 15, some flights from India were affected after the Iranian airspace was closed for a few hours amid rising tensions. However, the situation has since shown signs of returning to normal. Despite this, many Indians opted to return as air traffic resumed over Iran. The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation in Iran, where over 9,000 nationals are currently present.

Returnees' sentiments Indian nationals express gratitude, share experiences The returning Indians thanked the government for its support during this crisis. An MBBS student who returned from Iran was quoted as saying by NDTV that she had heard about the protests but never witnessed any agitation herself, and mentioned that there was no internet. Another Indian national, who spent a month in Iran, said, "When we went outside, protesters would come in front of the car. They would cause a little trouble, adding, "We couldn't even contact the embassy."

Work-related concerns Electrical engineer reports improved situation in Tehran An electrical engineer who visited Iran for work said the situation has improved now. He faced network issues during his stay, but said "the scenario in Tehran is now normal." Another national thanked the government for its efforts to bring back students from Iran amid dangerous protests, was quoted as saying that "there were fewer protesters compared to those supporting the regime."

