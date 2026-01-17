'No internet...situation normalizing': Indians returning from Iran thank government
What's the story
The first two commercial flights carrying Indian nationals from Iran landed in Delhi late on January 16. The flights were regular and not part of any evacuation effort, despite violent protests against the Khamenei regime in Iran. The Indian government had earlier advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country due to the unrest.
Air travel disruption
Iranian airspace closure affects Indian flights
On January 15, some flights from India were affected after the Iranian airspace was closed for a few hours amid rising tensions. However, the situation has since shown signs of returning to normal. Despite this, many Indians opted to return as air traffic resumed over Iran. The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation in Iran, where over 9,000 nationals are currently present.
Returnees' sentiments
Indian nationals express gratitude, share experiences
The returning Indians thanked the government for its support during this crisis. An MBBS student who returned from Iran was quoted as saying by NDTV that she had heard about the protests but never witnessed any agitation herself, and mentioned that there was no internet. Another Indian national, who spent a month in Iran, said, "When we went outside, protesters would come in front of the car. They would cause a little trouble, adding, "We couldn't even contact the embassy."
Work-related concerns
Electrical engineer reports improved situation in Tehran
An electrical engineer who visited Iran for work said the situation has improved now. He faced network issues during his stay, but said "the scenario in Tehran is now normal." Another national thanked the government for its efforts to bring back students from Iran amid dangerous protests, was quoted as saying that "there were fewer protesters compared to those supporting the regime."
Unrest details
Protests in Iran lead to violent crackdown
The protests in Iran started on December 28 against the Ali Khamenei-led regime. Foreign-based human rights organizations have alleged that violent crackdowns have killed around 3,000 people over the past two weeks. The tensions between US President Donald Trump and the Iranian regime also raised fears of a military conflict. However, Trump has since softened his stance toward Iran. In June 2025, India had launched "Operation Sindhu" inthe wake of the Iran-Israel conflict, evacuating over 4,400 from the two countries.