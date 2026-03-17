No LPG shortage in India amid West Asia conflict: Report

Government takes measures to ensure smooth supply

To keep up with demand, Indian ships are still bringing in LPG through tricky regions.

The government is also encouraging people to switch to PNG (piped natural gas) for homes and businesses, offering incentives for those who make the move.

Plus, they're cracking down on hoarding by raiding illegal stockpiles of cylinders.

Refineries and fuel supplies like gasoline and CNG are running smoothly too, so your daily commute and kitchen plans should stay hassle-free.