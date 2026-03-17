No LPG shortage in India amid West Asia conflict: Report
Worried about gas running out because of the West Asia conflict? No need to stress: India's LPG supply is holding steady, with no reported shortages so far.
Even though panic bookings spiked to seven million in a single day, the government is keeping things under control by sourcing LPG from different countries and closely tracking shipping routes.
Government takes measures to ensure smooth supply
To keep up with demand, Indian ships are still bringing in LPG through tricky regions.
The government is also encouraging people to switch to PNG (piped natural gas) for homes and businesses, offering incentives for those who make the move.
Plus, they're cracking down on hoarding by raiding illegal stockpiles of cylinders.
Refineries and fuel supplies like gasoline and CNG are running smoothly too, so your daily commute and kitchen plans should stay hassle-free.