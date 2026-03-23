No more short jail sentences in England and Wales
From Monday, March 23, 2026, courts in England and Wales will mostly stop handing out prison sentences of up to a year.
Thanks to the new Sentencing Act 2026, most people facing minor offenses can get suspended sentences instead, meaning they stay out of jail if they follow certain rules.
Judges can now even suspend sentences for up to three years, all to help ease overcrowded prisons and give people a better shot at turning things around.
The law also encourages courts to delay sentencing
This change is meant to tackle high reoffending rates: more than 6,000 people are stuck in a cycle of short jail terms that don't really help anyone.
The law encourages courts to delay sentencing for up to a year so people can work on issues like addiction or mental health.
It also updates bail rules so fewer people end up waiting in jail before trial.
Overall, the goal is more resources for serious crimes and stronger support for rehabilitation over punishment.