No more short jail sentences in England and Wales India Mar 23, 2026

From Monday, March 23, 2026, courts in England and Wales will mostly stop handing out prison sentences of up to a year.

Thanks to the new Sentencing Act 2026, most people facing minor offenses can get suspended sentences instead, meaning they stay out of jail if they follow certain rules.

Judges can now even suspend sentences for up to three years, all to help ease overcrowded prisons and give people a better shot at turning things around.