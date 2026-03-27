No national lockdown proposal, says Union minister Hardeep Puri
India
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has put lockdown rumors to rest, calling attempts to spread rumors and create panic "irresponsible and harmful" and reassuring everyone that there's no plan for a national lockdown.
He said in a post on X that there is no proposal to impose a national lockdown, hoping to clear up any confusion.
Government is closely monitoring the situation, says Puri
With the Israel-Iran conflict still ongoing, Puri said the government is closely watching how global events might affect things like fuel and energy supplies.
He emphasized that steps are being taken to keep essentials available, adding that the government is keeping a close watch on the unfolding situation.