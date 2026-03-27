No national lockdown proposal, says Union minister Hardeep Puri India Mar 27, 2026

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has put lockdown rumors to rest, calling attempts to spread rumors and create panic "irresponsible and harmful" and reassuring everyone that there's no plan for a national lockdown.

He said in a post on X that there is no proposal to impose a national lockdown, hoping to clear up any confusion.