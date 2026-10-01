No permission for anti-ECI protests at Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police
What's the story
The Delhi Police said it has not given permission for any protests against the Election Commission (EC) at Jantar Mantar this week. The All India Students's Association (AISA), a student wing of CPI(ML) Liberation, plans to protest on Friday demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Despite not granting permission, police expect a large turnout and have sought additional forces from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Protest preparations
Security tightened in Lutyens Delhi
In preparation for the anticipated protests, security has been tightened across Lutyens Delhi.
Delhi Police and paramilitary troops have already erected multi-layered roadblocks from Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road, Sansad Marg, and Jantar Mantar. The entire protest site is blocked by barricades on both sides, Tolstoy Marg and Kerala Bhawan.
Barricades have also been installed near Ashoka Road.
Nationwide protests
INDIA bloc's 'Save Democracy' marches
The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has announced "Save Democracy" marches across the country from October 2 to 8.
These marches will involve public participation, including youth and those who, the bloc said, believe in democracy and unity.
In Mumbai, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will stage a protest on October 2, seeking the resignation of CEC Kumar.
Protest history
Protests will continue until Kumar steps down
"CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign and a criminal case should be registered against him," CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was quoted as saying by PTI.
He said the protests will continue until Kumar steps down as the head of the Election Commission.
"Protests will be held in Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. If he does not resign, then a protest will be held at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi from October end," Dipke said.