No permission for anti-ECI protests at Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police 

In preparation for the anticipated protests, security has been tightened across Lutyens Delhi.

Delhi Police and paramilitary troops have already erected multi-layered roadblocks from Tolstoy Marg, Janpath Road, Sansad Marg, and Jantar Mantar. The entire protest site is blocked by barricades on both sides, Tolstoy Marg and Kerala Bhawan.

Barricades have also been installed near Ashoka Road.