'No place to stay': 350 homes razed in Gujarat
Rajkot's city officials just tore down 350 illegal homes and shops in Jangleshwar, kicking off a huge anti-encroachment push.
Ordered by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the operation aims to clear space along the Aji river and make way for new urban projects.
The demolitions started Monday morning, with 64 bulldozers rolling through seven zones.
Residents warned ahead of time
Over 1,200 civic workers and police showed up with heavy machinery—JCBs, tractors, excavators—and even drones to monitor everything.
Residents were told ahead of time to pack up and leave; several did so peacefully, though many lost homes they'd lived in for decades.
Now, with residents saying there are few rental options, some families fear they may be without a place to stay.
Goal is to prevent flooding, open up land for development
This is about more than buildings—it's about balancing city growth with people's lives.
The goal is to prevent flooding by restoring the river's flow and open up land for future development.
But for long-time residents like Halinben who called this place home for over 40 years, it's a tough new reality.