No refunds for last-minute cancelations on these Indian trains India Mar 24, 2026

Heads up if you love train travel: from April 1-15, 2026 (phased implementation starting in April 2026), Indian Railways will bring in a strict "no refund" rule for last-minute cancelations on Vande Bharat Sleeper Express and Amrit Bharat II trains.

If you cancel your confirmed ticket less than eight hours before departure, you won't get any money back, a big shift from the current system that gives partial refunds even close to departure.