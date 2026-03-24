No refunds for last-minute cancelations on these Indian trains
Heads up if you love train travel: from April 1-15, 2026 (phased implementation starting in April 2026), Indian Railways will bring in a strict "no refund" rule for last-minute cancelations on Vande Bharat Sleeper Express and Amrit Bharat II trains.
If you cancel your confirmed ticket less than eight hours before departure, you won't get any money back, a big shift from the current system that gives partial refunds even close to departure.
How the new charges will work
Here's how the new charges break down:
cancel more than 72 hours ahead and you lose 25% of your fare;
between 72 and eight hours, one-half of your fare is gone.
Cancel less than eight hours before, and the entire ticket amount is lost.
Why this change matters
These premium trains only offer confirmed seats (no RAC or waitlists) so every seat counts.
The new policy is all about cutting down last-minute plan changes and making sure high-demand routes run at full capacity.