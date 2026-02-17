No snow in Kashmir this winter; temperatures up by 8degC India Feb 17, 2026

Kashmir is having a surprisingly warm February this year—temperatures are up by 7-8°C compared to normal.

Srinagar has been seeing daytime highs around 17-18°C instead of the usual chilly 10°C, and overall precipitation this winter has fallen short by more than half, with only a few bouts of snowfall mostly over the mountains and snowfall largely missing Srinagar city.