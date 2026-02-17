No snow in Kashmir this winter; temperatures up by 8degC
Kashmir is having a surprisingly warm February this year—temperatures are up by 7-8°C compared to normal.
Srinagar has been seeing daytime highs around 17-18°C instead of the usual chilly 10°C, and overall precipitation this winter has fallen short by more than half, with only a few bouts of snowfall mostly over the mountains and snowfall largely missing Srinagar city.
With barely any snow in Srinagar and Gulmarg feeling more like early spring (10°C instead of the usual 1.5°C), ski resorts are missing their classic winter vibe.
The weather department says we might see some light snow and rain on February 17, but don't expect much until March.
Residents have been advised to avoid avalanche-prone areas while these strange weather patterns continue.