Noida: 10-year-old girl on ventilator after alleged torture by CRPF constable India Jan 19, 2026

A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition on a ventilator in Noida after being allegedly tortured and starved by CRPF constable Tariq Anwar and his wife Rimpa Khatoon.

The couple reportedly kept her as an illegal domestic worker at their Greater Noida camp residence, without telling authorities.

She was unconscious when brought to the emergency department; the hospital informed police on January 15.