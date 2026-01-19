Noida: 10-year-old girl on ventilator after alleged torture by CRPF constable
A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition on a ventilator in Noida after being allegedly tortured and starved by CRPF constable Tariq Anwar and his wife Rimpa Khatoon.
The couple reportedly kept her as an illegal domestic worker at their Greater Noida camp residence, without telling authorities.
She was unconscious when brought to the emergency department; the hospital informed police on January 15.
Couple arrested, family left in the dark
After her condition worsened, the girl was moved to Max Hospital for intensive care.
Both Anwar and Khatoon have been suspended and arrested, with an FIR filed under Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.