Noida 50th foundation day cut short as daily-wage workers protest
India
Noida's big 50th Foundation Day celebration on April 17, 2026, was cut short because daily-wage workers staged a protest.
What was supposed to be a grand event with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and new projects worth ₹10,000 crore turned into a much quieter affair, just a small puja and cake-cutting at the Noida Authority office.
Noida pauses Bhangel and Chilla openings
Plans to open major infrastructure projects like the Bhangel and Chilla elevated roads were put on pause to avoid crowds while tensions ran high.
Political leaders from several parties showed up to support the protesting workers, and top city officials skipped the event to focus on keeping things calm in Noida.