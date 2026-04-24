Noida accident kills 45-year-old mother and 2-year-old son, father stable India Apr 24, 2026

A heartbreaking accident in Noida on Wednesday night took the lives of a 45-year-old woman and her two-year-old son while they were cycling home with their family after shopping.

The father survived with injuries and is now stable.

The family lived in Garhi Mandi, Phase three.