Noida accident kills 45-year-old mother and 2-year-old son, father stable
India
A heartbreaking accident in Noida on Wednesday night took the lives of a 45-year-old woman and her two-year-old son while they were cycling home with their family after shopping.
The father survived with injuries and is now stable.
The family lived in Garhi Mandi, Phase three.
Driver arrested, earlier Sector 22 death
Police quickly arrested the truck driver as he tried to escape, booking him for rash driving and negligence.
Just days earlier, another hit-and-run in Sector 22 claimed the life of a man in his late 50s.