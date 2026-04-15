Noida and Ghaziabad workers protest Uttar Pradesh government pay hike

Trade unions demand ₹20,000 to ₹26,000

Trade unions like CITU and Hind Mazdoor Sabha are pushing for salaries between ₹20,000 and ₹26,000 to better match today's cost of living.

CITU's Premnath Rai feels the government is putting industry before people by relaxing labor checks.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh officials point out the 21% hike and promise an official notification soon.

Despite assurances from leaders like labor minister Anil Rajbhar and chief minister Yogi Adityanath that they're listening, protests are still going strong as workers call for fairer wages.