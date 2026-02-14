Noida cops bust betting racket with links to bomb threats

6 arrested, investigations still on

The group includes Nepali nationals Amish Jung Karki (the key accused), Lekhnath Sharma, Kedarnath, plus Anant Kumar from Agra and two from Bihar.

Police seized laptops, 22 phones, fake IDs, passports, cash—the works.

The recovered phone is now being forensically checked for links between the betting racket and those school threats.

Investigations are still on to map their full network and see if anyone else was involved in sending the hoax emails that caused all those evacuations.