Noida cops bust betting racket with links to bomb threats
Noida Police just busted a six-member gang running online betting scams out of illegal call centers in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.
These guys used fake US-style emails, VPNs, and GPS tricks to target people in the US, India, and Nepal.
During Friday's raid (Feb 13), cops found a phone linked to recent bomb threat emails sent to multiple Delhi schools.
6 arrested, investigations still on
The group includes Nepali nationals Amish Jung Karki (the key accused), Lekhnath Sharma, Kedarnath, plus Anant Kumar from Agra and two from Bihar.
Police seized laptops, 22 phones, fake IDs, passports, cash—the works.
The recovered phone is now being forensically checked for links between the betting racket and those school threats.
Investigations are still on to map their full network and see if anyone else was involved in sending the hoax emails that caused all those evacuations.