Noida couple dies by suicide after family dispute; 3 kids hospitalized
India
In Sadullapur village in Noida, a couple—Shravan and Neelam—died after reportedly consuming poison following a family dispute on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
The tragedy didn't end there: their three children, aged 10, 8, and 4, also ingested the poison.
Kids recovering; police investigating
The children were rushed to the hospital and are now in stable condition.
Police have completed initial formalities and sent the couple's bodies for post-mortem. Further legal proceedings are underway.