Noida domestic worker, 18, found dead, police say possible suicide
An 18-year-old domestic worker was found dead in her employer's Noida house on Saturday evening.
She lived with her family and worked there alongside her mother and younger sister.
While police are looking into it as a possible suicide, the family believes she was murdered.
Employer found domestic worker hanging
Her employer, a 55-year-old businessman, found her hanging from a fan in one of the rooms around 5:40pm
There was no suicide note, and the room wasn't locked when he entered.
Police have filed a case for suspected abetment to suicide based on the family's complaint.
The autopsy was done in front of her family and recorded on video; police say action will be taken if anything suspicious is found in the autopsy report or during investigation.
For now, no one has been arrested as investigations continue.