Noida domestic worker, 18, found dead, police say possible suicide

Her employer, a 55-year-old businessman, found her hanging from a fan in one of the rooms around 5:40pm

There was no suicide note, and the room wasn't locked when he entered.

Police have filed a case for suspected abetment to suicide based on the family's complaint.

The autopsy was done in front of her family and recorded on video; police say action will be taken if anything suspicious is found in the autopsy report or during investigation.

For now, no one has been arrested as investigations continue.