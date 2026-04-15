Noida domestic workers block Cleo County entrance, demand uniform pay
India
On Tuesday, domestic workers at Cleo County in Noida's Sector 121 took to the streets, blocking the society entrance to demand better pay and uniform salaries.
The protest, which lasted from morning until afternoon, saw police step in to disperse the crowd.
Social media clips even showed some tense moments with reports of stone pelting.
Domestic workers earn ₹2,500-₹3,000 per household
Some of these workers earn just ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 a month per household, often without any formal contract. With living costs climbing, they are asking for fairer pay across all homes.
Some say they faced threats or even lost their jobs after requesting raises.
While police confirmed their involvement in keeping things under control, officials denied using excessive force during the protest.