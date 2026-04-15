Noida domestic workers block Cleo County entrance, demand uniform pay

Domestic workers earn ₹2,500-₹3,000 per household

Some of these workers earn just ₹2,500 to ₹3,000 a month per household, often without any formal contract. With living costs climbing, they are asking for fairer pay across all homes.

Some say they faced threats or even lost their jobs after requesting raises.

While police confirmed their involvement in keeping things under control, officials denied using excessive force during the protest.