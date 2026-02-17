Noida drowning case: SIT probes delay in rescue teams' arrival
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, tragically drowned after his car fell into an unbarricaded construction pit in Noida on January 16.
He called his father, Rajkumar Mehta, for help and survived nearly two hours while repeatedly shouting "Papa bachao," but rescue efforts failed.
His body was found four hours later.
Developers face charges; shareholders arrested
A Special Investigation Team is probing why rescue teams—about 80 people from police, fire, SDRF, and NDRF—couldn't save Yuvraj in time, citing fog and dangerous conditions.
The developers are facing charges for not securing the pit; two shareholders were arrested.
Amid the ongoing legal fight and official suspensions over the incident, Yuvraj's father has left for London with his daughter but told neighbors he'll return soon.