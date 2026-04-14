Noida garment protests turn violent, over 300 arrested, 7 FIRs
India
Noida's garment factories saw major protests turn violent on Monday, April 13, 2026, with over 300 individuals arrested and seven FIRs filed.
The unrest started after workers demanded their pay be raised to ₹20,000, matching a recent hike in Haryana, up from their current ₹11,000-₹13,000 per month.
Police probe Noida WhatsApp QR groups
Workers say they're stuck with long 12-hour shifts and barely any days off, plus safety issues, especially for women, are a big concern.
Many organized using WhatsApp groups made via QR codes, which police are now investigating.
Even after a temporary wage bump to around ₹13,690 was announced, workers feel it's not enough.
Police patrols have increased as tensions continue and more arrests may follow.