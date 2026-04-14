Noida garment protests turn violent, over 300 arrested, 7 FIRs

Police probe Noida WhatsApp QR groups

Workers say they're stuck with long 12-hour shifts and barely any days off, plus safety issues, especially for women, are a big concern.

Many organized using WhatsApp groups made via QR codes, which police are now investigating.

Even after a temporary wage bump to around ₹13,690 was announced, workers feel it's not enough.

Police patrols have increased as tensions continue and more arrests may follow.