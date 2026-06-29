Noida high-rise AC explodes on 21st floor, no injuries
India
An air conditioner is reported to have exploded on the 21st floor of a Noida high-rise on June 29, sparking a fire but luckily causing no injuries.
With Delhi-NCR roasting under record heat, these kinds of incidents are becoming more common as overworked or neglected air conditioners struggle to keep up.
Regular AC checks urged
When air conditioners run nonstop in extreme heat, things like clogged coils and old wiring can make them overheat or leak gas, sometimes leading to fires.
Recent tragedies in Hauz Khas and Vivek Vihar show how serious it can get.
Regular checks on compressors, wiring, coils, and gas levels are proving critical for staying safe.