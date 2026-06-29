Noida high-rise AC explodes on 21st floor, no injuries India Jun 29, 2026

An air conditioner is reported to have exploded on the 21st floor of a Noida high-rise on June 29, sparking a fire but luckily causing no injuries.

With Delhi-NCR roasting under record heat, these kinds of incidents are becoming more common as overworked or neglected air conditioners struggle to keep up.