Noida hypermarket fire near Sector 76 metro station injures nobody
India
A fire broke out early Friday at a hypermarket near Noida Sector 76 metro station, but thankfully, no one was hurt since the store was closed and empty.
The security guard noticed the blaze around 4:30am and quickly called for help.
Noida fire contained, short circuit suspected
15 fire engines rushed in to tackle flames fueled by clothes and groceries.
The fire was brought under control in just over an hour, with cooling operations still on to prevent it from flaring up again.
Officials think a short circuit may have caused it, but investigations are ongoing.