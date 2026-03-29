Noida International Airport at Jewar opens on March 28, 2026

Noida airport expected to boost jobs

First pitched in 2001, this airport faced repeated pauses thanks to changing governments and concerns about competing with Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Things only picked up after 2014, with key rule changes in 2016 and Zurich International winning the bid in 2019.

Land acquisition delayed the project; Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone in 2021.

Now open, Noida International Airport is expected to increase travel capacity and could boost local employment and business.