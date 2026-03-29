Noida International Airport at Jewar opens on March 28, 2026
Noida International Airport at Jewar is finally open as of March 28, 2026, wrapping up a project that's been in the works since 2001.
After years of political back-and-forth and rules blocking new airports near Delhi, the region now has a major new travel hub.
Noida airport expected to boost jobs
First pitched in 2001, this airport faced repeated pauses thanks to changing governments and concerns about competing with Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Things only picked up after 2014, with key rule changes in 2016 and Zurich International winning the bid in 2019.
Land acquisition delayed the project; Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone in 2021.
Now open, Noida International Airport is expected to increase travel capacity and could boost local employment and business.