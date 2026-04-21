Noida International Airport inaugurated by Narendra Modi awaits BCAS clearance
India
Noida International Airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in March, is almost ready to open its doors.
But before flights can start, the airport needs a final security nod from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).
All the paperwork and key safety plans have been submitted and are under review.
IndiGo to start Noida domestic flights
If the security plan gets approved, domestic flights are expected to begin about 45 days after approval; IndiGo will be the first airline to take off from here.
International flights are on the horizon too, but those will likely start about six months later.
Officials say they're working with airlines and other partners to make sure everything runs smoothly from day one.