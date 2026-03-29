Noida International Airport set to open pending final security clearance

Noida International Airport ASP approval required

The key step now is getting approval for the Airport Security Program (ASP), which covers things like access control and emergency plans.

Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of Noida International Airport Limited.

Officials said the airport will start with one runway for domestic and cargo flights.

Once ASP gets the green light and entry passes are sorted, Noida airport will be ready for action: international flights will join in later.