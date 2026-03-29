Noida International Airport set to open pending final security clearance
India
Noida International Airport is gearing up to welcome its first commercial flights in the next 45 to 60 days.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu shared the update, but there's one last hurdle: the airport needs security clearance from authorities before opening its doors.
Noida International Airport ASP approval required
The key step now is getting approval for the Airport Security Program (ASP), which covers things like access control and emergency plans.
Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of Noida International Airport Limited.
Officials said the airport will start with one runway for domestic and cargo flights.
Once ASP gets the green light and entry passes are sorted, Noida airport will be ready for action: international flights will join in later.