Noida International Airport to open this weekend: What to know
Big travel update: Prime Minister Modi is set to open the new Noida International Airport this Saturday.
At first, you will see domestic flights from airlines like IndiGo, Air India Express, and Akasa Air taking off.
The airport plans to expand to 24-hour services and introduce international flights later in the year, so more travel options are coming soon.
NIA's location near the Yamuna Expressway makes it a game-changer
NIA's location near the Yamuna Expressway makes it a game-changer for northern India, offering an alternative to Delhi's main airport and making it easier to reach places like Agra and Ghaziabad.
The design mixes cool tech (think Digi Yatra and self-baggage drop) with local vibes.
They are aiming for about six million passengers in year one, with a dedicated cargo facility developed to support electronics manufacturing and agricultural produce, and a VIP terminal is on track for 2026.