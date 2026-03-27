Noida International Airport to open this weekend: What to know

NIA's location near the Yamuna Expressway makes it a game-changer

NIA's location near the Yamuna Expressway makes it a game-changer for northern India, offering an alternative to Delhi's main airport and making it easier to reach places like Agra and Ghaziabad.

The design mixes cool tech (think Digi Yatra and self-baggage drop) with local vibes.

They are aiming for about six million passengers in year one, with a dedicated cargo facility developed to support electronics manufacturing and agricultural produce, and a VIP terminal is on track for 2026.