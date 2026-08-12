Noida plans ₹29,315-cr Hindon riverfront spanning 25-km, rehousing 10,000 families
India
Noida is planning a huge makeover for the Hindon River, with a ₹29,315-crore project to build a 25-km riverfront: think wide roads, green parks, and chill spots along the water.
Inspired by Lucknow's Gomti riverfront, this project also aims to give 10,000 families living nearby better homes.
Noida project requires state approval
The riverfront will be built in three phases and should wrap up by 2031. The first phase would cover 12km between the DSSC road bridge and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway road bridge.
Most of the budget goes into buying land and helping families relocate.
The proposal will need state government approval and subsequent clearances before work can really begin.