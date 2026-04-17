Noida police arrest 2 suspects after Pakistan-linked misinformation fuels unrest
India
Noida police have arrested Rupesh Roy and Manisha Chouhan for allegedly stirring up violence before the recent factory workers' protests. A third suspect, Aditya Anand, is still on the run.
Police say misinformation was spread using social media accounts operated from Pakistan to fuel unrest.
Over 100 factories and vehicles damaged
The accused reportedly organized protests by making large WhatsApp groups with QR codes on April 9-10.
Even after talks to calm things down, misleading casualty-related posts were put out on April 13, making things worse.
Over 100 factories and vehicles were damaged during the chaos.
So far, police have filed 13 FIRs and arrested 62 people. Authorities say they will use the National Security Act against those responsible.