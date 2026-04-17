Noida police arrest 2 suspects after Pakistan-linked misinformation fuels unrest

Over 100 factories and vehicles damaged

The accused reportedly organized protests by making large WhatsApp groups with QR codes on April 9-10.

Even after talks to calm things down, misleading casualty-related posts were put out on April 13, making things worse.

Over 100 factories and vehicles were damaged during the chaos.

So far, police have filed 13 FIRs and arrested 62 people. Authorities say they will use the National Security Act against those responsible.