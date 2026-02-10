Noida police probe in Mahua Moitra-Prashant Kishor fake chat case
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra filed police complaints against X accounts that posted fake screenshots of chats between her and political strategist Prashant Kishor.
The main accused, Surajit Dasgupta—linked to a saffron organization—was arrested in Noida by a Bengal police team, but managed to escape custody after local officers allegedly interfered.
Main accused has been absconding since Monday morning (Feb 9, 2026)
Dasgupta was picked up from his Noida home, but while the Bengal team was preparing the arrest memo at the location, a Noida team then took the Bengal cops to the local police station and kept them there for at least 1.5 hours without explanation.
This delay led to Dasgupta slipping away.
Forensic checks later confirmed the screenshots were forged.
Police say raids are underway at several locations, and the SP said they are trying to locate him as early as possible.