Noida techie dies after car falls into unmarked pit
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, lost his life when his SUV crashed through a broken wall and plunged into an unmarked, water-filled construction pit in Noida's Sector 150 just after midnight on January 16-17.
He was driving home from work in dense fog when the accident happened.
Desperate rescue attempts and official action
Trapped and unable to swim, Yuvraj called his father: in panic, he told him his car had fallen into a drain and asked him to come.
He signaled for help with his phone torch for nearly 90 minutes while standing on the sinking car's roof.
Despite efforts from a delivery agent who jumped in to help and hours of rescue work by emergency teams, Yuvraj couldn't be saved.
Authorities have now filed an FIR against the builders for not securing the site, fired a junior engineer, and issued notices to traffic officials.