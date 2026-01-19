Noida techie drowns after car falls into open pit; family alleges negligence
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, tragically drowned after his car plunged into an unbarricaded pit at a construction site in Greater Noida's Sector 150 late Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday.
The pit, meant for a building basement, had no warning signs despite repeated requests from residents to the Noida Authority for safety measures.
Final moments and aftermath
Caught in dense fog around midnight, Yuvraj's car fell into the deep water-filled pit.
Unable to swim, he climbed onto his sinking car and used his phone torch to signal for help for nearly 90 minutes.
In a heartbreaking call to his father, he said, "Dad, I've fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I'm drowning. Please come and save me. I don't want to die."
Rescue teams took almost five hours due to poor visibility; sadly, Yuvraj didn't survive.
His family has filed an FIR against two developers for negligence and endangering life.
Following resident protests and eyewitness accounts of delayed rescue efforts, barricades have now been put up around the site.