Noida techie drowns after car falls into open pit; probe underway

His final call and what's happening now

Trapped on top of his sinking car, Yuvraj called his father and pleaded, "Dad, I've fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I'm drowning. Please come and save me. I don't want to die."

Despite rescue teams trying for hours—facing cold water and thick fog—they couldn't save him in time.

Now, police have filed an FIR against two construction firms for negligence; a special investigation team is looking into what went wrong, with action already taken against some officials.