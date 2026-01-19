Noida techie drowns after car falls into open pit; probe underway
Around midnight on January 16-17, Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, died after his SUV crashed through a broken boundary wall and plunged into a water-filled construction pit in Noida.
Heavy fog made visibility poor, and the site lacked proper safety barriers—raising big questions about construction safety in the area.
His final call and what's happening now
Trapped on top of his sinking car, Yuvraj called his father and pleaded, "Dad, I've fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I'm drowning. Please come and save me. I don't want to die."
Despite rescue teams trying for hours—facing cold water and thick fog—they couldn't save him in time.
Now, police have filed an FIR against two construction firms for negligence; a special investigation team is looking into what went wrong, with action already taken against some officials.