Noida techie drowns after SUV crashes into unmarked pit; rescue slowed by fog India Jan 19, 2026

Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, lost his life when his SUV broke through a damaged wall and plunged into a deep, water-filled construction pit in Greater Noida's Sector 150.

The pit had no barricades or warning lights and was hard to spot in the thick fog.

Trapped on the roof of his sinking car, Mehta called his father for help and shared his location, saying, "Dad, I've fallen into a deep pit filled with water. I'm drowning. Please come and save me. I don't want to die."

Despite shouting for nearly 90 minutes, rescue teams reached the site but were unable to effect a rescue before the car submerged.