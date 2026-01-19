Noida techie drowns in construction pit after 90-min struggle
Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, tragically drowned after his car crashed through a broken boundary wall and fell into a deep, water-filled construction pit in Noida around 12:30am on Saturday.
Despite surviving on the roof of his sinking car and calling his father for help, rescue teams couldn't reach him in time.
How it happened and what followed
Mehta's accident happened around 12:30am near ATS Le Grandiose.
He couldn't swim but managed to call his dad, who rushed over; police and emergency teams also arrived. Sadly, freezing water and zero visibility made rescue impossible; Yuvraj's cries stopped after about 90 minutes.
The body was sent for a post-mortem. His father has said earlier warnings about safety hazards were ignored.
Now, an FIR has been filed against the builders for negligence, the services of a junior engineer have been terminated, and authorities are reviewing site safety practices.